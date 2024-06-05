× Expand Mill Mountain Theatre

In 1920s Berlin, love and upheaval intertwine in 'Cabaret,' a Tony-winning musical with iconic songs.

Drama, Musical | June 5 – June 23

Daring and exuberantly entertaining, ‘Cabaret’ immerses you in the lively yet dark world of 1920s Berlin as it transitions toward the Third Reich. The story follows a young American writer, Cliff, who falls for the English singer Sally Bowles, while the boarding house owner, Fräulein Schneider, embarks on a tentative romance with a Jewish fruit seller, Herr Schultz. This iconic musical, with 14 Tony Awards to its name, features unforgettable songs like ‘Willkommen’ and ‘Cabaret,’ providing a gripping glimpse into a society on the cusp of change.

This Fringe production will be presented on the Trinkle MainStage.