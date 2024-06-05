× Expand Chris Tucker Cabaret

Step into the dazzling world of "Cabaret," where love, desire, and rebellion collide in the heart of 1930s Berlin. Join American writer Cliff Bradshaw as he discovers the allure of the Kit Kat Klub and falls under the spell of the captivating Sally Bowles. Amidst the pulsating rhythms and provocative performances, witness a tale of passion and defiance unfold against the backdrop of a society on the brink of darkness. Don't miss the electrifying musical sensation that explores the fragility of freedom and the power of self-expression. Experience "Cabaret" – where every note, every step, and every heartbeat ignites the stage with unforgettable intensity.

Shows June 5th-23rd

Wednesdays-Sundays

Wed-Sat-Shows @ 730pm

Sat & Sun-Shows @ 2pm also