Celebrating 20 Years of the Crooked Road

× Expand Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech

Featuring the Whitetop Mountain Band, the Lovely Mountaineers, Shelton & Williams, Danny Paisley and the Southern Grass, and Earl White

The Crooked Road spans over 300 miles in Southwest Virginia, connecting 10 major venues, over 50 affiliate venues, and hundreds of traditional old-time and bluegrass artists. Join dozens of Crooked Road artists in a celebration of song, dance, and craft from central Appalachia.

Just like a mountain homecoming, you’ll feel the warmth and love that’s at the heart of Virginia’s heritage music and sing, clap, and even dance along on this cultural expedition as it explores the diverse musical offerings of Southwest Virginia.