Local Office on Aging's Celebrating Seniors Health Fair, June 7, 2024

The Local Office on Aging presents the Celebrating Seniors Health Fair! FREE ACTIVITIES:

Balance screenings by physical therapists

Blood pressure checks

Chair massages

Cornhole tournament with prizes

Live music from the ’50s and ’60s by the band 40 Years After

Vaccinations will be available

Farm Market Fresh: sign up for LOA’s program for fresh produce for low- to moderate-income seniors

Food truck by Dale’s Diner with Kenny burgers and more available for purchase

Ice cream treats for FREE from Freedom First’s Scoop Ice Cream Truck

This event is FREE for seniors, but registration is requested. Seniors who register in advance will receive a free two-person emergency kit backpack, filled with first aid supplies and three days' worth of non-perishable food! (while supplies last; 1 backpack per registrant)