Celebrating Seniors Health Fair
Elmwood Park 706 South Jefferson Street, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Local Office on Aging
Local Office on Aging's Celebrating Seniors Health Fair, June 7, 2024
The Local Office on Aging presents the Celebrating Seniors Health Fair! FREE ACTIVITIES:
Balance screenings by physical therapists
Blood pressure checks
Chair massages
Cornhole tournament with prizes
Live music from the ’50s and ’60s by the band 40 Years After
Vaccinations will be available
Farm Market Fresh: sign up for LOA’s program for fresh produce for low- to moderate-income seniors
Food truck by Dale’s Diner with Kenny burgers and more available for purchase
Ice cream treats for FREE from Freedom First’s Scoop Ice Cream Truck
This event is FREE for seniors, but registration is requested. Seniors who register in advance will receive a free two-person emergency kit backpack, filled with first aid supplies and three days' worth of non-perishable food! (while supplies last; 1 backpack per registrant)