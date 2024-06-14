× Expand Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges

Northwest Ace Summer Concert Series featuring Chase Matthew

All shows are rain or shine!

Gates open at 6:00PM.

Will call is located at the entrance to the right of the box office.

Kids 3 and under are free in general admission areas!

No re-entry.

Credit cards and cash are accepted at the gate. Some vendors may only accept cash.

Concert Parking Instructions: Please park at the Carilion Riverwalk Garage (beside Honeytree) and ride the FREE shuttle. It is a very short ride that delivers you right to the front gate! You will see directional signage on South Jefferson when you get close.

SEATING: You are welcome to bring your own chair OR you can rent a ValleyStar Credit Union chair from us for $5 at concessions.

Food: Various food options will be available from local food vendors. Please see the Facebook Event for more details. We will have Pepsi products (including Dr Pepper, of course!) and water, as well as beer, wine, and hard seltzers available for purchase.

Outside food and beverages are NOT permitted.

Dogs are ALWAYS welcome at Dr Pepper Park on a leash.

Chase Matthew

Warner Music Nashville’s Chase Matthew is on the fast track to becoming one of Nashville’s hottest newcomers. A Music City native, Matthew began his career by independently paving a path for himself in the genre, due to his infectious personality, rowdy live performances and authentic, relatable music – amassing a massive 450M+ global career streams (with more than 150M global streams on his first RIAA GOLD-certified smash, “County Line”), garnering 1M+ followers across social media and being named a HITS Magazine “One to Watch.” Since releasing his debut album, ‘Born For This,’ earlier this year, Matthew has been busy selling out venues across the nation on his headline ‘Born For This’ Tour, recently making his hometown headline debut in Nashville to a SOLD-OUT crowd of more than 1,600 fans. His latest single, “The Way I Am,” is out now, and fans can expect more new music from this Nashville riser in the coming months.

