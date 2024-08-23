CrashCityCon

× Expand Berglund Center

Welcome to Roanoke’s Premiere Gaming and Fan Convention! Friday, August 23rd at 4 PM until Sunday August 25th at 8 PM

Sponsored by Kabuki

Tabletop Gaming at it’s best! Role Playing Games, Board Gaming, Card Gaming, Vendors, and so much more! Play with some of the top Game Masters in the area. Enjoy a casual game in our open gaming area. Learn to play games you always wanted to play.

Enter our Cosplay contest, Anime Trivia Contest, Writers Panels, Art gallery, and YoungGamerZone!

Tickets: $35 plus processing for 18+ and $25 plus processing for under 17 as well as $75 plus processing for VIP

08/23/24 - Friday – 4PM - Midnight

08/24/24 – Saturday - 9AM – Midnight

08/25/24 – Sunday - 9AM – 8PM