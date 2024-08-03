Daleville Summer Concert Series with Big Daddy Ray

to

Daleville Town Center 90 Town Center Street, Daleville, Virginia 24083

Presented by Bank of Botetourt and Michelob Ultra, we've got a talented and fun group on tap! These guys are the real deal and not to be missed if you're looking for a night of great music in a family friendly beautiful outdoor environment! Get ready for some familiar rocking tunes & amazing vibes!

Raymond Howell - Vocals, Bass

Terry Hannabass - Vocals, Guitar, Fiddle, Banjo

Mark Cline - Drums

Admission is just $5 and children 12 and under are free.

Gates open at 5pm and the band starts at 6pm.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase from Mountain Grille & Empanada Nirvana

No outside food/drink/tents/umbrellas/pets/outside containers/weapons/hard balls (footballs, soccer balls, baseballs, softballs)

Proceeds benefit area non-profit organizations. Tonight's non-profits include Botetourt YMCA and James River Band Boosters.

Thank you to our community, sponsors and fans who make these events possible!

