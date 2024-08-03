Daleville Summer Concert Series with Big Daddy Ray
to
Daleville Town Center 90 Town Center Street, Daleville, Virginia 24083
Daleville Summer Concert Series
Big Daddy Ray
Presented by Bank of Botetourt and Michelob Ultra, we've got a talented and fun group on tap! These guys are the real deal and not to be missed if you're looking for a night of great music in a family friendly beautiful outdoor environment! Get ready for some familiar rocking tunes & amazing vibes!
Raymond Howell - Vocals, Bass
Terry Hannabass - Vocals, Guitar, Fiddle, Banjo
Mark Cline - Drums
Admission is just $5 and children 12 and under are free.
Gates open at 5pm and the band starts at 6pm.
Food and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase from Mountain Grille & Empanada Nirvana
No outside food/drink/tents/umbrellas/pets/outside containers/weapons/hard balls (footballs, soccer balls, baseballs, softballs)
Proceeds benefit area non-profit organizations. Tonight's non-profits include Botetourt YMCA and James River Band Boosters.
Thank you to our community, sponsors and fans who make these events possible!