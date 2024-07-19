Daleville Summer Concert Series with Glen Shelton

× Expand Daleville Summer Concert Series Daleville Town Center

Glen Shelton is a Central Virginian native, performing

mainstream and traditional country music wrapped up in classic

American values. His performances are engaging for the entire

family, upbeat, inspiring, and entertaining. The past year and a half has been busy for Glen. Signing with Jordash Records, Nashville, TN. Recording his album in Nashville at the legendary OmniSound studio, a multi state radio tour, and of course, his live shows. Recent releases, "Writing You a Love Song" and "I’m All In", hitting multiple charts and priming audiences for a great show. Plus, preparing for his next national release “Before You” "Writing You A Love Song",

Glen's first hit, climbed the charts quickly. Peaking at #1 on Country Digital Indie, #23 on New Music Weekly Country Radio, and #67 on MusicRow,and continues to be a fan favorite. Glen has shared the stage with legends such as Randy Travis, Joe Nichols, and Darryl Worley. Most recently, with David Lee Murphy, soon to be Songwriter Hall of Fame Inductee. Glen's next national releases started in 2023 and continue into the Fall of 2024! We are super excited to welcome Glen and his full band to the Daleville Town Center stage!

Admission is just $5 and children 12 and under are free.

Gates open at 5pm and the band starts at 6pm.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase from Mountain Grille & Big Daddy's BBQ

No outside food/drink/tents/umbrellas/pets/outside containers/weapons/hard balls (footballs, soccer balls, baseballs, softballs)

Proceeds benefit area non-profit organizations. Tonight's non-profits include the American Heart Association and Botetourt Longbeards!