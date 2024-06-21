Daleville Summer Concert Series with Kimberly Dahme

× Expand Kimberly Dahme Green and Black Quote Facebook Post (1640 x 1100 px) - 1 Kimberly Dahme

Event by Daleville Summer Concert Series. Presented by Bank of Botetourt & Michelob Ultra, don't miss this opportunity to check out this amazingly talented artist!

The Artist:

Kimberley Dahme is a lifelong singer-songwriter and entertainer and she has an extensive history in the music industry. While touring with Grammy winning producer, Tom Hambridge, her career catapulted when Tom Scholtz asked her to become the first female member of the mega rock band BOSTON!

Her songwriter credits include "With You" on BOSTON's Corporate America CD, and Kimberley is featured on BOSTON's latest album "Life, Love and Hope", singing lead on "If You Were in Love and "You Gave up on Love". She was honored to sing with Brad Delp on

"Sail Away" and the title cut "Life, Love and Hope". Other songwriting credits include "Melancholy Moon" on Monica Munro's 2010 "Down To the River" CD and the soundtrack "Lighthouse" in the 2009 award winning film "Body of Work".

As an artist, she has performed before all types of audiences from house concerts to over 74,000 people at the Fiesta Bowl and millions of television viewers around the world. Kimberley has toured across the globe as a solo artist promoting her solo albums as well as with BOSTON and Color Three. Her music is a mix of classic rock, blues and country. A true artist, songwriter, performer and lover of music, her songs are honest and true. Her music is a representation of her life and her style is holding nothing back, Kimberley is an open book ready to pull you into her next story!

This is a full band show! Big Daddy Ray will be on stage, performing with Ms. Dahme!

Gates & Info:

Open at 5:00PM. Tickets are purchased at the gate. Entry is just $5. Children 12 and under are free. No re-entry.

Food:

We have delicious food for sale from Big Daddy's BBQ and

Mountain Grille Food Truck. They offer great menus in addition to non-alcoholic beverages. Outside food and beverages are NOT permitted.

Net proceeds benefit area non-profits. Tonight's non-profits include: Orchard Hills Achievement Center and Ronald McDonald House. Help us raise money for local charities!

Seating:

Please bring your own blanket/chair, all bags are subject to search.

The Good Stuff:

Beer, sangria, club cocktails and hard seltzers available for purchase. Our featured craft brewer rotates per event. We have domestic favorites as well.

Please No:

weapons | coolers or outside containers | outside food or beverage | tents or umbrellas | pets