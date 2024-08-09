Daleville Summer Concert Series with Thomas Road

× Expand Daleville Summer Concert Series Thomas Road

Presented by Bank of Botetourt and Michelob Ultra, you're going to LOVE these guys! Established in 2019, Thomas Road is the leading country music act in the Carolinas. Based out of Myrtle Beach, SC and lead by singer Seth Thomas, the group is about bringing a high-octane Country music sound. With influences ranging from Bluegrass all the way to Rock n Roll, their strong harmonies and Carolina Country Music Association nominated rhythm section will deliver an entertaining show and night of music. We're absolutely stoked for these guys to head our way to play some amazing music for y'all!

Admission is just $5 and children 12 and under are free.

Gates open at 5pm and the band starts at 6pm.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase from Mountain Grille & Empanada Nirvana

Rad Shack will be site with Serena Belle's Kettle Corn!

No outside food/drink/tents/umbrellas/pets/outside containers/weapons/hard balls (footballs, soccer balls, baseballs, softballs)

Proceeds benefit area non-profit organizations. Tonight's non-profits include Botetourt Education Foundation and Troutville Volunteer Fire Department!

Thank you to our community, sponsors and fans who make these events possible!