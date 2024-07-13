Daleville Summer Concert Series with The Worx

× Expand The Worx Band The Worx

Presented by Bank of Botetourt and Michelob Ultra...The WORX is an award winning Mid-Atlantic regional band entertaining audiences for 34 years. The professional musicianship, variety, and versatility will impress the hardest critics and leave you wanting to see more. What makes the WORX is the unique ability to adapt to any engagement with the skills to make your event a sure success. The WORX is totally self-contained with the best in audio and lighting production to handle most any event. The WORX has a deep pride in their reputation and strive to keep it the best. Get the date on your radar and get ready to rock with one of the regions most popular bands!

Admission is just $5 and children 12 and under are free.

Gates open at 5pm and the band starts at 6pm.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase from Mountain Grille, Grandpa Ike's Mini Doughnuts and Kefi

Please no food/drink/tents/umbrellas/pets/outside containers/weapons/hard balls (footballs, soccer balls, baseballs, softballs)

Proceeds benefit area non-profit organizations. Tonight's non-profits include Troutville Volunteer Fire Department, Botetourt Education Foundation and Botetourt Kiwanis.

Thank you to our community, sponsors and fans who make these events possible!