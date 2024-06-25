Defiant Libraries: Virginia Lee and the Secrets Kept by Good Bookladies
The Dumas Center for Artistic and Cultural Development 108 Henry Street NW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Roanoke Public Libraries
Join the Gainsboro Branch Library for Defiant Libraries: Virginia Lee and the Secrets Kept by Good Bookladies, a lecture and book event with author Laura E. Helton, Assistant Professor at the University of Delaware and author of "Scattered and Fugitive Things: How Black Collectors Created Archives and Remade History."
Including a panel discussion moderated by Nelson Harris with special guests: Dr. Curtis Reeves Jr., Dr. Alvin & Virginia Shexnider (family of librarian Virginia Y. Lee) and Carla Mathis Lewis (former librarian, Gainboro Branch Library).
Exclusive event book sales by Book No Further.
Location: The Dumas Center, auditorium, 108 Henry St. N.W
Time: 6:30 pm