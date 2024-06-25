× Expand Roanoke Public Libraries Defiant Libraries: Virginia Lee and the Secrets Kept by Good Bookladies - June 25, 2024 - 6:30pm - The Dumas Center

Join the Gainsboro Branch Library for Defiant Libraries: Virginia Lee and the Secrets Kept by Good Bookladies, a lecture and book event with author Laura E. Helton, Assistant Professor at the University of Delaware and author of "Scattered and Fugitive Things: How Black Collectors Created Archives and Remade History."

Including a panel discussion moderated by Nelson Harris with special guests: Dr. Curtis Reeves Jr., Dr. Alvin & Virginia Shexnider (family of librarian Virginia Y. Lee) and Carla Mathis Lewis (former librarian, Gainboro Branch Library).

Exclusive event book sales by Book No Further.

Location: The Dumas Center, auditorium, 108 Henry St. N.W

Time: 6:30 pm