All shows are 🌧 rain or 🌞 shine!

Gates open at 6:00PM.

🎟 Will call is located at the entrance to the right of the ValleyStar Credit Union box office.

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Kids 3 and under are free in general admission areas!

🚫 No re-entry.

💲 Credit cards and cash are accepted at the gate. Some vendors may only accept cash.

🚗 Concert Parking Instructions: Please park at the Carilion Riverwalk Garage (beside Honeytree) and ride the FREE shuttle. It is a very short ride that delivers you right to the front gate! You will see directional signage on South Jefferson when you get close.

🪑 SEATING: You are welcome to bring your own chair OR you can rent a ValleyStar Credit Union chair from us for $5 at concessions.

🍗 Food: Various food options will be available from local food vendors. Please see the Facebook Event for more details. We will have Pepsi products (including Dr Pepper, of course!) and water, as well as beer, wine, and hard seltzers available for purchase.

🚫 Outside food and beverages are NOT permitted.

🐶 Dogs are ALWAYS welcome at Dr Pepper Park on a leash.

Dirty Heads

Since 2001, Dirty Heads have mixed hip-hop, reggae, and rock to create a unique sound that both fully embodies their Southern California roots and resonates with audiences around the globe.

Dirty Heads are currently out streaming some of the biggest alternative acts in the U.S., with over 1.31 MILLION digital track sales and 2.7 BILLION on-demand streams since 2018. Dirty Heads also have over 2.4 million unique monthly listeners on Spotify.

The group formed when punk rocker Dustin Bushnell (aka Duddy B) asked his friend, rapper Jared Watson (aka Dirty J), to collaborate on a project that would focus on positive vibes and infectious grooves. Watson added singing to his vocal skills, and later with percussionist Jon Olazabal, drummer Matt Ochoa, and bassist Dave Foral, Dirty Heads began building an immense audience.

