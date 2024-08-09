For nearly four decades Donavon Frankenreiter has been traveling the globe, first as a professional surfer and now as a musician. Born in Southern California, Donavon spent most of his youth chasing waves, turning pro at the age of 16.

These days instead of surf competitions, it’s concert halls that bring Frankenreiter to town, where he entertains audiences with his unique blend of laid-back grooves, philosophical lyrics and soulful delivery.

This year, Frankenreiter is releasing his first studio in 9 years, out September 20, 2024. The album, entitled Get Outta Your Mind, marks the 20 year anniversary of his self-titled debut album.