Downtown Roanoke Architectural History Walking Tour

× Expand Historical Society of Western Virginia Downtown Roanoke Architectural History Tour

The Downtown Roanoke Architectural History Tour returns Saturday, June 8 at 10am. The tour, led by historian Kelly Robertson, will illuminate the history of Roanoke's downtown as it grew and the architectural changes that resulted from that growth. Over the course of the 1.4 mile walk, participants will see the great variety of architectural styles present downtown.

The tour is approx. 90-100 minutes, and is a rain-or-shine tour. The tour begins at the O. Winston Link Museum and participants will cross the Williamson Bridge and the glass walkway.

﻿Participation in the tour is only $10, and $5 for HSWV members. Space is limited; pre-registration is required. Call 540-982-5465 or email (info@vahistorymuseum.org) to reserve your spot on the tour.