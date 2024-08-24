Downtown Sidewalk Sale

× Expand Downtown Roanoke, Inc.

Saturday, August 24, 2024, 10:00am - 5:00pm

In Downtown Roanoke!

Join our Downtown Roanoke retailers for end of season SAVINGS!

Businesses will setup tables outside their stores providing you an opportunity to check out the sales items and see what else they offer inside. We'll also have a few additional downtown retailers setup in Market Square.

More information coming soon!