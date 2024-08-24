Downtown Sidewalk Sale
to
Downtown Roanoke Roanoke, Virginia 24011
×
Downtown Roanoke, Inc.
Saturday, August 24, 2024, 10:00am - 5:00pm
In Downtown Roanoke!
Join our Downtown Roanoke retailers for end of season SAVINGS!
Businesses will setup tables outside their stores providing you an opportunity to check out the sales items and see what else they offer inside. We'll also have a few additional downtown retailers setup in Market Square.
More information coming soon!
Info
Downtown Roanoke Roanoke, Virginia 24011
This & That