Elle King in Roanoke

to

Dr Pepper Park at The Bridges 9 Old Whitmore Ave, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Get ready for an unforgettable night as Elle King brings her unique blend of rock, blues, and country to Roanoke. Known for her hit single "Ex's & Oh's" and her gritty, soulful voice, King has made a name for herself with her unapologetic lyrics and genre-defying sound. Her music is a celebration of her diverse influences, from rockabilly to bluegrass, making her one of the most distinctive voices in contemporary music.

Elle King's live performances are known for their raw energy and emotional depth. Fans can expect a setlist that includes her chart-topping hits as well as deep cuts from her albums, all delivered with the passion and charisma that have become her trademarks. With her powerful vocals and dynamic stage presence, Elle King's concert in Roanoke promises to be a memorable experience for fans of all genres.

Info

Dr Pepper Park at The Bridges 9 Old Whitmore Ave, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Concerts & Live Music
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Elle King in Roanoke - 2024-06-20 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Elle King in Roanoke - 2024-06-20 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Elle King in Roanoke - 2024-06-20 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Elle King in Roanoke - 2024-06-20 18:00:00 ical