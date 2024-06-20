Elle King in Roanoke

× Expand Elle King Elle King

Get ready for an unforgettable night as Elle King brings her unique blend of rock, blues, and country to Roanoke. Known for her hit single "Ex's & Oh's" and her gritty, soulful voice, King has made a name for herself with her unapologetic lyrics and genre-defying sound. Her music is a celebration of her diverse influences, from rockabilly to bluegrass, making her one of the most distinctive voices in contemporary music.

Elle King's live performances are known for their raw energy and emotional depth. Fans can expect a setlist that includes her chart-topping hits as well as deep cuts from her albums, all delivered with the passion and charisma that have become her trademarks. With her powerful vocals and dynamic stage presence, Elle King's concert in Roanoke promises to be a memorable experience for fans of all genres.