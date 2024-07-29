Engineering STEAM Camp at Virginia Tech Roanoke Center

× Expand Virginia Tech Roanoke Center Engineering Camp Instagram Post - 1 Graphic for summer camp

Ignite curiosity, creativity, and scientific exploration! Developed by SAE International, the Fuel Cell Challenge empowers students to delve into the fascinating world of alternative energy sources. Students design and build their own fuel cell-powered toy cars, applying core concepts like forces, Newton’s laws of motion, green design, and energy transformations. Let’s empower the next generation of innovators! Join Virginia Tech Roanoke Center and Virginia Tech College of Engineering for this FREE camp for 6th to 8th graders.

If you are an individual with a disability and desire an accommodation, please contact Sally McQuinn at 540-767-6100 or smcquinn@vt.edu during regular business hours at least 10 business days prior to the event.