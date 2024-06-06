Erika Ranee: "How Are Things on My End"

× Expand Erika Ranee

Erika Ranee’s How Are Things on My End features mixed-media paintings and works on paper completed in the last decade. These bold, abstract tableaus are comprised of sinewy lines, puddles, and smears of translucent bright colors, broken up by flat shapes of opaque and sometimes muddy colors reminiscent of Matisse’s use of cut paper to form compositions. Each picture is a mix of the soft and hard edges of the natural and industrial world. Ranee observes and inserts into her fluid compositions a synthesis of the cacophony of city and country life, as well as the gatherings and seclusion of her daily life.

Ranee pokes fun at selfie culture and the narcissism inherent with being an artist and making art about oneself through the titling of her exhibition and artworks. In the show title, How Are Things on My End, Ranee switches “your” with “me.” In doing so, Ranee says, “[it] flips the switch on typical caring comments” and serves as a “play on selfie/me/vain culture.”

Ranee’s colorful abstract paintings are built through a push-pull application of painting, collage, and décollage methods, which create layered surfaces that embody the raw urgency and physicality reminiscent of action painters and art brut, with a density and flatness seen in graffiti art. Yet Ranee’s interlocking bands of paint and paper produce a luminous, translucent quality like the airy expanses of color field painters. In the painting I Wonder if I Know What You Mean, 2022, an ethereal gradient of red-orange to yellow-green radiates behind a field of flat white shapes overlaid with a web of gray and blue lines, as well as drawings of plants and the artist’s niece’s braids. Ranee’s observations of nature and family float suspended in the glowing open spaces of the painting with a stained-glass window-like effect.