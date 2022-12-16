× Expand The Floyd Country Store

For over 35 years, the tradition of the Friday Night Jamboree has been celebrated on The Floyd Country Store stage. Energetic string bands play lively tunes for flatfoot dancing, mixed with slower numbers for two-steps. The night beings with a gospel set at 6:30 pm, and the dance music starts at 7:30 and continues until 10:00 pm. Tickets for Friday Night Jamboree are available at the door starting at 4:45 pm, $8 admission ($5 kids under 12, under 6 free). Some reserved seating is available for $15 per seat (inclusive of ticketing fees), and limited seating is available.

12/2/22 - Friday Night Jamboree

6:30 Gospel Set: The Comptons

7:30 (2) Dance Sets: The Jugbusters

12/9/22 - Friday Night Jamboree

6:30 Gospel Set: Josh Blankenship

7:30 (2) Dance Sets: The Little Stony Nighthawks

12/16/22 - Friday Night Jamboree

6:30 Gospel Set: The Farleys

7:30 (2) Dance Sets: The Buffalo Mountain Ears

12/23/22 - Friday Night Jamboree

6:30 Gospel Set: Jesse Smathers & Corbin Hayslett

7:30 Dance Set: Mac Traynham & Friends

12/30/22 - Friday Night Jamboree

6:30 Gospel Set: Jesse Smathers & Corbin Hayslett

7:30 Dance Set: Raistlin Brabson & Friends