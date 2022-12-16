The Friday Night Jamboree
The Floyd Country Store 206 South Locust Street , Floyd, Virginia 24091
The Floyd Country Store
For over 35 years, the tradition of the Friday Night Jamboree has been celebrated on The Floyd Country Store stage. Energetic string bands play lively tunes for flatfoot dancing, mixed with slower numbers for two-steps. The night beings with a gospel set at 6:30 pm, and the dance music starts at 7:30 and continues until 10:00 pm. Tickets for Friday Night Jamboree are available at the door starting at 4:45 pm, $8 admission ($5 kids under 12, under 6 free). Some reserved seating is available for $15 per seat (inclusive of ticketing fees), and limited seating is available.
12/2/22 - Friday Night Jamboree
6:30 Gospel Set: The Comptons
7:30 (2) Dance Sets: The Jugbusters
12/9/22 - Friday Night Jamboree
6:30 Gospel Set: Josh Blankenship
7:30 (2) Dance Sets: The Little Stony Nighthawks
12/16/22 - Friday Night Jamboree
6:30 Gospel Set: The Farleys
7:30 (2) Dance Sets: The Buffalo Mountain Ears
12/23/22 - Friday Night Jamboree
6:30 Gospel Set: Jesse Smathers & Corbin Hayslett
7:30 Dance Set: Mac Traynham & Friends
12/30/22 - Friday Night Jamboree
6:30 Gospel Set: Jesse Smathers & Corbin Hayslett
7:30 Dance Set: Raistlin Brabson & Friends