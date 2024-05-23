× Expand Berglund Center

Roanoke Festival in the Park, Inc. and Berglund Center are pleased to announce the 54th Annual Festival in the Park happening May 23rd – 26th! Festival in the Park Volunteer Board of Directors have planned an event that provides something for everyone! Art, Crafts, Children’s activities, the Best Food Trucks in Roanoke and live music all with a commitment to keep all daytime activities free and pricing for the Evening Concerts well within reach of everyone! Festival in the Park has a *NEW* edition this year: Festival in the Park: After Dark promises attendees an incredible lineup of live music after the Elmwood Festivities, including the Allman Betts Band and festival favorites, 1964 the Tribute: the ultimate Beatles tribute! This extension of Festival in the Park will be occurring at Berglund Center. Elmwood Park activities will take place on May 25 and 26. Berglund Center activities will take place from May 23rd – 26th.

INTRODUCING FESTIVAL IN THE PARK: AFTER DARK

Festival in the Park: After Dark will offer ticket purchasers a concert pre-party, which includes beverages, food, and a weather-controlled space to kick off their Memorial Day weekend. Thursday will feature a “country night”, with performances from Roanoke’s own Corey Hunley, Kyle Frey, and Logan Crosby. Friday - American Country Rock Band, Pure Prairie League will take the stage. On Saturday, Southern Rock icons, the Allman Betts Band will rock Roanoke. Lastly, the premiere Beatles tribute -1964 the Tribute will close out the weekend.

Don’t miss the opportunity to experience more Festival in the Park! For more information on Festival in the Park and these performances, visit https://roanokefestival.com/index.php or berglundcenter.live/events.

Tickets are on sale now! They are available at henritzedentaltickets.com, by phone at 1-866 -HDG –TICKETS, and the Berglund Center Box Office.

Event Details:

Festival in the Park

Event: Saturday, May 25 – Sunday, May 26, 2024 | Location: Elmwood Park

Event Time: Saturday at 11 AM & Sunday at 12 PM

Schedule:

Saturday: Gates at 11 AM

11 AM – Art & Craft Vendors, Kids Zones

12 PM – Performances start and continue on both stages (Elmwood Park & Franklin) throughout the day

5:30 PM - 6:30 PM – Last live performance on Franklin Road Stage

6 PM - 7 PM – Last live performance on Elmwood Park Main Stage

Sunset – Movies at the Park

Sunday: Gates at 12 PM

12 PM – Art & Craft Vendors, Kids Zones

1 PM – Performances start and continue on both stages (Elmwood Park & Franklin) throughout the day

5:30 PM - 6:30 PM – Last live performance on Franklin Road Stage

6 PM - 7 PM – Last live performance on Elmwood Park Main Stage

Sunset – Movies at the Park

Tickets Options: FREE for daily activities & Family friendly Movie Pricing

Festival in the Park: After Dark

Event: Thursday, May 23 – Sunday, May 26, 2024 | Location: Berglund Center

Schedule

Thursday:

6:00 PM –Concert Pre-Party

7:00 PM – Corey Hunley

7:45 PM – Kylie Frey

8:45 PM – Logan Crosby

Friday:

6:00 PM –Concert Pre-Party

7:00 PM – Wings of Silver

8:15 PM – Pure Prairie League

Saturday:

6:00 PM –Concert Pre-Party

7:00 PM – Galaxia!

8:00 PM – Johnny Lex

9:00 PM – Allman Betts Band

Sunday:

6:00 PM –Concert Pre-Party

7:00 PM – Sessions Band

8:15 PM – 1964 the Tribute

Tickets Options:

THURSDAY - $20, $30 (PIT)

FRIDAY - $25, $40 (PIT)

SATURDAY - $45, $150 (PIT)

SUNDAY - $10, $25 (PIT)

WEEKEND GA PASS (for all shows): Early bird until March 31st - $69; Regular Pricing - $85

Parking- FREE OF CHARGE

About Berglund Center:

Celebrating over 50 years of bringing the world’s best music and biggest artists to Southwest Virginia, Berglund Center is a full-service entertainment facility located in the heart of Virginia’s Blue Ridge. Endeavoring to provide an unparalleled live experience, the Center takes pride in furnishing exceptional customer service while entertaining audiences of all ages. Visit us at www.BerglundCenter.live for more information.