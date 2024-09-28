× Expand Historic Fincastle, Inc. Fincastle Fall Festival

Please join us for the annual Historic Fincastle Fall Festival in the beautiful Town of Fincastle, Virginia. Local artists, crafters and food vendors will be on hand selling their wares. There will be children's activities, classic cars and more. Musicians will play throughout the day in Courthouse Square. Historic buildings will be open for viewing along with presentations by local historians and war reenactors. You will not want to miss this wonderful event in Botetourt County.