Embark on a heartwarming underwater quest with Marlin and Nemo in 'Finding Nemo JR.' – a musical celebration of family and adventure.

Comedy, Family, Musical, Young Audiences | July 31 – August 11

Join us for a delightful musical journey with Marlin, an anxious clownfish, and his adventurous son, Nemo, in the Great Barrier Reef. When Nemo is captured and taken to Sydney, Marlin overcomes his fears, embarking on an epic ocean adventure. With the help of lovable characters like Dory, Crush, and the Tank Gang, they triumph over challenges, seeking reunion and self-discovery. Featuring hit songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, including ‘Just Keep Swimming’ and ‘Go With the Flow,’ ‘Finding Nemo JR.’ brings the vibrant underwater world to life on stage, celebrating family, friendship, and adventure. From the brilliant creative team that brought you Mill Mountain Theatre’s Matilda and the imaginative minds of Disney and Pixar, this production promises to be an unforgettable experience.