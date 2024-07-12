× Expand Fuzzy Logic Grey Monochromatic Coming Soon Campus Event Facebook Post (Facebook Event Cover) - 1 First Fridays with Fuzzy Logic

Fuzzy Logic is headed to our summer party to rock your world! One of Roanoke's favorite bands, get this one on your radar! Not only are these guys vocally and instrumentally talented professionals but they're super nice guys - guaranteed to put a smile on your face!

Admission is just $5.00 and net proceeds benefit community non-profits!