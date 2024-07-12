First Fridays

Franklin Road - Downtown Roanoke Roanoke, Virginia

Fuzzy Logic is headed to our summer party to rock your world! One of Roanoke's favorite bands, get this one on your radar! Not only are these guys vocally and instrumentally talented professionals but they're super nice guys - guaranteed to put a smile on your face!

Admission is just $5.00 and net proceeds benefit community non-profits!

Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music, First Fridays
