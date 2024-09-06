First Fridays with InsideOut Band

× Expand Inside Out Band Inside Out Band

Event by First Fridays at Five, Inc. in Downtown Roanoke VA! Presented by Bank of Botetourt, net proceeds benefit area non-profits. Tonight's non-profits include Botetourt Education Foundation and Kimoyo. Help us raise money for local charities!

🍺 🍷 $5 🎸

🎸The Band:

InsideOut Band is a group of professional musicians from Richmond Va., performing in Virginia, North Carolina, Washington D.C., Maryland, and West Virginia for many years. Some InsideOut members have performed across the United States and abroad including Ireland and Cancun.

InsideOut Band’s musical influences include Chicago, Tower of Power, Blood Sweat and Tears, Earth Wind & Fire, and Kool and the Gang. Also artists like Michaell Jackson, Marvin Gaye, Al Green, Luther Vandross, Prince, the Time, and too many more to list.

Having both female and male lead singers offers InsideOut the opportunity to play a wider range of material. Additionally, it doesn’t hurt to have two more lead singers who also play instruments. In all, four lead vocalists add to great harmonies as well as lead vocals.

Add to the vocals the explosive horn section, playing sectional lines like in Make Me Smile to Tower of Power’s Diggin on James Brown, it is a powerful combination. The Horn section consists of four horns, Trumpet, Trombone Baritone, and Tenor Sax, and gives InsideOut the diversity to play lots of different styles from jazz, swing, and R&B to funk and more.

Band Members:

Tara Smith - Lead Female Vocals

Sara Wheeler - Female Vocalist

Victor Nelson - Male Vocalist

Danny Minton - Keyboards

Valerie Jemson - Alto Sax, Baritone Sax, Flute and Tenor

James McGraph - Tenor, Alto, Bari, Trumpet

Mike Borgos - Guitar

Chris Robinson - Brass Guitar

Ted Matthews, Drums & Vocals

Reginald Dilworth - Trombone

Barry Taylor - Trumpet, Piccolo Trumpet, Flugelhorn

🎟️Gates & Info:

Open at 5:00PM. Tickets are purchased at the gate. This is a cash only event. We have an ATM outside our event and one inside our event. Entry is just $5. Must be 21 or older to attend. No re-entry.

🍔Food:

We have delicious food for sale from Mountain Grille Food Truck. They offer a great menu in addition to non-alcoholic beverages.

🍧Delicia’s Gourmet Ice will be serving up delicious frozen treats! Check them out!

Outside food and beverages are NOT permitted.

🅿️Event Parking Instructions:

Please park at the Williamson Parking Deck (free after 5:00pm) or anywhere in Downtown Roanoke that is convenient. We're a quick walk from the Downtown area to Franklin Road where all events are held.

🪑Seating:

Please bring your own chair, all bags are subject to search.

🍺🍻🍷The Good Stuff:

Beer, sangria, club cocktails and hard seltzers available for purchase. Our featured craft brewer rotates per event. We have domestic favorites as well. Stay tuned for more information on the featured craft brewer as the event gets closer.

🚫Please No:

weapons | coolers or outside containers | outside food or beverage | tents or umbrellas | pets | backpacks