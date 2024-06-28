"Flat Stanley: The Musical"

× Expand Mill Mountain Theatre

Join Stanley, a flat but fearless adventurer, on a whirlwind journey from Hollywood to Paris and beyond!

Family, Musical, Young Audiences | June 28 – July 28

Jeff Brown’s cherished children’s book has enchanted readers and adventurers worldwide, and now, Timothy Allen McDonald, renowned for works like ‘Willy Wonka’ and ‘James and the Giant Peach,’ breathes new life into everyone’s favorite two-dimensional hero in ‘The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley.’ Meet Stanley Lambchop, a typical ten-year-old longing for a break from his mundane life. His wish comes true when an unexpected accident leaves him as flat as a pancake. In this whirlwind musical odyssey, Stanley, the ultimate global explorer, embarks on a thrilling journey from Hollywood to Paris and Honolulu, seeking a way to regain his three-dimensional form. Along the way, he foils a museum heist in Paris and rides the waves in Hawaii, inching closer to his dream of becoming a three-dimensional boy once more.