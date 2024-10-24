for KING + COUNTRY: The UNSUNG HERO 2024 Tour

× Expand Berglund Center

for KING + COUNTRY is one of the music industry’s most respected and decorated duos, and was recently nominated for a 2024 GRAMMY® Award with multi-Platinum recording artist Jordin Sparks for "LOVE ME LIKE I AM,” marking the eighth GRAMMY® nomination of the duo’s career (with four wins). “LOVE ME LIKE I AM (feat. Jordin Sparks),” was the duo’s 13th #1 hit single on Billboard’s Christian Airplay Chart, followed by their recent single “What Are We Waiting For?,” which marks their 14th #1 track (and 9th consecutive #1 hit single) on Billboard airplay. Brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone have been awarded four GRAMMY® Awards, an American Music Award, a Billboard Music Award, 10 GMA Dove Awards, and 17 K-LOVE Fan Awards. Their 13 No.1 songs have produced an astonishing 2 billion career streams. The RIAA Platinum-selling act’s live show has been hailed as a must-see concert event that continues to wow sold-out crowds whether in the U.S., Australia, Germany, Netherlands, or New Zealand. for KING + COUNTRY’s WHAT ARE WE WAITING FOR?, released this year, became the duo’s second Top 10 album on the Billboard 200; following their RIAA Gold certified album, BURN THE SHIPS, which also debuted in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200 Album Chart. The duo has had seven consecutive No. 1 songs including “For God Is With Us,” “joy.,” “TOGETHER” (feat. Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly),” and the 11-week Platinum smash, “God Only Knows.” The global hitmakers have collaborated with a diverse list of artists including Jordin Sparks, Hillary Scott, Dolly Parton, NEEDTOBREATHE and Timbaland, amongst others. Joel and Luke Smallbone are committed to various philanthropic efforts focused on human trafficking, children in need, as well as numerous programs in support of the arts. In addition, “UNSUNG HERO” Joel Smallbone's directorial debut film from for KING + COUNTRY Entertainment has been picked up by Lionsgate with a theatrical release date of April 26, 2024. Titled from the duo’s song of the same name that was dedicated to their parents, the biopic follows the Smallbone family’s immigration from Australia to the United States.