× Expand Boys & Girls Clubs of SWVA

Registration for the 2024 Four on the 4th will open on March 1. The event will take place on Thursday, July 4th. We look forward to seeing everyone again for this festive occasion on America’s birthday as we gather to race in support of local youth.

This will be the 13th annual event and the 3rd annual in partnership with the Town of Vinton.

Register by June 4th for the early-bird price and to guarantee a t-shirt!

Please contact Christina Ballard at cballard@bgcswva.org with questions or for sponsorship opportunities.