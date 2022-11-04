× Expand Bonny Branch Free Yoga in the Park - Elmwood

Free Yoga for the People's Mission:

As a public health and better living initiative, to offer the people of the Roanoke Valley a one-hour yoga class, 3x a week, in a convenient public space, or online, at no charge.

We believe yoga poses (asanas), breathing techniques (pranayama) and mindfulness (meditation and intention-setting) will help Roanoke and its citizens to live, work and play together better. Come join us and start, or end, your day off right!

• No experience necessary - just a positive attitude, a willingness to try, and a promise to listen to your body, and not hurt or judge yourself or others.

All welcome, anytime. Tell your friends.

COST: • FREE (Donations accepted - cash, Venmo, PayPal.)

WHEN: • Mondays, Tuesdays, (Wed) & Fridays

TIME:

• Monday evenings 5:30-6:30pm (In person - Summer: Elmwood Park / Winter: Downtown main library auditorium)

• Tuesday mornings 7:30-8:30am (Zoom) - Contact for the link.

(• Wednesday evenings 5:15-6:15pm Taubman Museum of Art $5/10 - Online registrartion)

• Friday mornings 7:30-8:30am (In person- Summer: Elmwood Stage / Winter: Downtown main library mezzanine)

WHERE:

• In-person = (Summer) Elmwood Park / (Winter) Downtown Library

• Zoom = Convenience of your home

(Email BonnyBranchMovementArts@gmail.com for Zoom link)

NEEDS:

• BYOM = Bring Your Own Mat

• Dress in comfortable layers

• Bring Water

Supported by @Roanoke Public Libraries and @PLAY Roanoke.

*Private lessons in Yoga or Ballroom Dancing available. Let's chat!

Here's hoping I see you on the mat soon!

Peace,

Bonny B

"In the end, only three things matter: how much you loved, how gently you lived, and how gracefully you let go of things not meant for you." Buddha

Be kinder than necessary.