Courtesy Local Environmental Agriculture Project (LEAP) Find amazing local fruits and vegetables at Grandin Village Farmers Market.

Starting Saturday, April 6, Grandin Village Farmers Market begins its main season, 33 weeks of delicious locally grown and produced food. Grandin Village Farmers Market supports an average of 25 vendors each week, including area farmers, bakers, coffee roasters, spice and hot sauce makers, and artisans of all kinds. Find this market in the parking lot behind the Roanoke Co+op, from 8 am to noon, every Saturday until Thanksgiving weekend. The nonprofit Local Environmental Agriculture Project manages this market. Questions? Email info@leapforlocafood.org