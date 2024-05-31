Green Film Festival

to

Clean Valley Council 2014 Memorial Avenue SW , Roanoke, Virginia 24015

Clean Valley Council's annual FREE Green Film Festival is coming up soon! Join us on Friday, May 31, 2024 at 7pm for three short, impactful environmental films plus a panel discussion with the filmmakers.

We will also be showing feature-length documentary RiverBlue that chronicles an unprecedented around-the-world river adventure, led by renowned paddler and conservationist, Mark Angelo, who ends up uncovering and documenting the dark side of the global fashion industry.

Environmental films can be a great way to educate and inspire people to take action and care for our planet. This festival provides a platform for CVC to showcase films and share stories about the environment. It also provides a great opportunity for environmental educators to learn more about current issues and gain insight into how to better protect our planet.

Info

Clean Valley Council 2014 Memorial Avenue SW , Roanoke, Virginia 24015
Education & Learning, Film, Health & Wellness
5403455523
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Green Film Festival - 2024-05-31 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Green Film Festival - 2024-05-31 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Green Film Festival - 2024-05-31 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Green Film Festival - 2024-05-31 19:00:00 ical