Botetourt County Historical Society, Inc. History After Dark

Please join us on Thursday, June 27 beginning at 7pm as we welcome Heather Duncan, LCSW & Ph.D. candidate, and her discussion on the history of insane asylums!

As a reminder: the barstools & sofa on the rooftop are first come-first served, but if you want a table, BE SURE to call 1772 to make a reservation as space is limited and not guaranteed without a reservation!

A portion of food and drink sales from the evening will benefit the Botetourt County Historical Society.