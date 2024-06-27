History After Dark

to

1772 on Main & Rooftop 18 S. Roanoke St., Roanoke, Virginia 24090

Please join us on Thursday, June 27 beginning at 7pm as we welcome Heather Duncan, LCSW & Ph.D. candidate, and her discussion on the history of insane asylums!

As a reminder: the barstools & sofa on the rooftop are first come-first served, but if you want a table, BE SURE to call 1772 to make a reservation as space is limited and not guaranteed without a reservation!

A portion of food and drink sales from the evening will benefit the Botetourt County Historical Society.

Info

1772 on Main & Rooftop 18 S. Roanoke St., Roanoke, Virginia 24090
Charity & Fundraisers, Food & Drink, History
to
Google Calendar - History After Dark - 2024-06-27 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - History After Dark - 2024-06-27 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - History After Dark - 2024-06-27 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - History After Dark - 2024-06-27 19:00:00 ical