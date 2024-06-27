History After Dark
to
1772 on Main & Rooftop 18 S. Roanoke St., Roanoke, Virginia 24090
Botetourt County Historical Society, Inc.
History After Dark
Please join us on Thursday, June 27 beginning at 7pm as we welcome Heather Duncan, LCSW & Ph.D. candidate, and her discussion on the history of insane asylums!
As a reminder: the barstools & sofa on the rooftop are first come-first served, but if you want a table, BE SURE to call 1772 to make a reservation as space is limited and not guaranteed without a reservation!
A portion of food and drink sales from the evening will benefit the Botetourt County Historical Society.