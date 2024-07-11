Holy Roller + Drew Foust & The Wheelhouse

× Expand The Spot on Kirk

Holy Roller

Holy Roller brings you songs of love, loss, hope, and heartache. Their early country twang and vivid lyrics meld with signature harmonies for a sound that is beautifully crooning.

Drew Foust + The Wheelhouse

A natural soul singer and blues musician, Drew Foust’s music sounds like it’s made between the bleary hours of a rock bar’s last call and a southern preacher’s early morning prayer. Hand made, self-made and arranged in dramatic structure, the music is lyrical and rhythm driven, always pushing a feeling forward. His latest release, “Good Thing,” is inspired by the Memphis soul music from the 60’s and 70’s.

Thursday, July 11th, 2024

Doors 7:00PM | Starts 7:30PM

$12 Advance | $15 Day of Show