Holy Roller + Drew Foust & The Wheelhouse
The Spot on Kirk 22 Kirk Avenue SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Holy Roller
Holy Roller brings you songs of love, loss, hope, and heartache. Their early country twang and vivid lyrics meld with signature harmonies for a sound that is beautifully crooning.
Drew Foust + The Wheelhouse
A natural soul singer and blues musician, Drew Foust’s music sounds like it’s made between the bleary hours of a rock bar’s last call and a southern preacher’s early morning prayer. Hand made, self-made and arranged in dramatic structure, the music is lyrical and rhythm driven, always pushing a feeling forward. His latest release, “Good Thing,” is inspired by the Memphis soul music from the 60’s and 70’s.
Thursday, July 11th, 2024
Doors 7:00PM | Starts 7:30PM
$12 Advance | $15 Day of Show