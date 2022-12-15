Honky Tonk Thursdays

× Expand The Floyd Country Store

Put on your boots and get ready to scoot across the dance floor! Every Thursday night from 7-9 pm we offer highly danceable country music from Redd Volkaert, the legendary telecaster slinger from Merle Haggard’s band, along with different musicians from around Southwest Virginia and the rest of the country. When Redd isn’t here we’ll have a substitute band that will keep the crowd dancing and smiling. If you enjoy honky tonk, Western swing, and good old classic country, you’ll want to join us on Thursday nights for some good food and a spacious dance floor. This is a donation-based event and all are welcome.