× Expand Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges

All shows are 🌧 rain or 🌞 shine!

Gates open at 6:00PM.

🎟 Will call is located at the entrance to the right of the ValleyStar Credit Union box office.

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Kids 3 and under are free in general admission areas!

🚫 No re-entry.

💲 Credit cards and cash are accepted at the gate. Some vendors may only accept cash.

🚗 Concert Parking Instructions: Please park at the Carilion Riverwalk Garage (beside Honeytree) and ride the FREE shuttle. It is a very short ride that delivers you right to the front gate! You will see directional signage on South Jefferson when you get close.

🪑 SEATING: You are welcome to bring your own chair OR you can rent one from us for $5 at concessions.

🍗 Food: Various food options will be available from local food vendors. Please see the Facebook Event for more details. We will have Pepsi products (including Dr Pepper, of course!) and water, as well as beer, wine, and hard seltzers available for purchase.

🚫 Outside food and beverages are NOT permitted.

🐶 Dogs are ALWAYS welcome at Dr Pepper Park on a leash.

Ian Munsick:

A native son of Wyoming, Ian Munsick is painting a stampeding, spirited portrait of the American West with his sophomore album White Buffalo, due April 7. The 18-track album spans unfiltered tales of romance and ranch life, hard-working anthems with honkytonk hooks and mountain-time odes to family and forever-young fun. It builds upon the spacious, roots-pop beauty he introduced on his major label debut, Coyote Cry. Over the past three years, Munsick has accumulated nearly 400 MILLION global streams and a host of accolades.

The 29-year-old has been named an “Artist to Watch” by Spotify, CMT, Fender, MusicRow and more. A seasoned entertainer, having grown up tending cattle by day and playing music in a family band each night, Munsick toured recently alongside country music superstars Morgan Wallen and Cody Johnson. Beyond his noteworthy professional accomplishments, he has also become both a husband and a father.

Now the Warner Music Nashville recording artist and multi-instrumentalist is representing his home, and its special cast of people, like never before. The first release from White Buffalo, standout duet “Long Live Cowgirls” (with Cody Johnson), hit No. 1 on SiriusXM’s The Highway Hot 30 Countdown and was named one of Amazon Music’s Best Country Songs of 2022. Fans of Ian Munsick will always find an open heart, natural awe and plainspoken honesty as he rides on…bringing the West to the rest.

THANK YOU to our vendors and sponsors!!