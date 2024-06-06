Illiterate Light and Mo Lowda & the Humble

× Expand Grandin Theatre

Thu 6/6

7:00 pm - Doors | 8:00 pm - Mo Lowda & the Humble | 9:20 pm - Illiterate Light

Location: Main Theatre

General Admission: $20.00 (+ tax) - Advanced, $24 (+ tax) Day of Show)

Mo Lowda & the Humble are a self-produced indie rock band hailing from Philadelphia. Since releasing their debut album in 2013, they’ve vastly expanded the sonic exploration of their recorded material whilst developing a dialed-in, yet energetic live show through persistent touring. In turn, they’ve built a ravenous and loyal following across the country, selling out clubs and theaters throughout the US each year.

Illiterate Light thrives on subverting expectations. Though just a duo, singer-guitarist Jeff Gorman and drummer Jake Cochran make surprisingly pummeling and catchy alternative rock. Since the band’s 2015 inception, they’ve intently focused on their unorthodox live show with Cochran standing behind his kit and Gorman playing synth bass with his foot as he sings and strums his guitar. Fiercely egalitarian and independent, the two not only split up songwriting duties and arrangement ideas, they even built bike-powered stages: bringing the fans into the live experience and envisioning a greener future for shows.