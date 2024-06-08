Kassi Valazza with Sequoia

× Expand The Spot on Kirk

KASSI VALAZZA

“Valazza captures a fluctuating melancholy perfectly on "Watching Planes Go By," a standout track from her enrapturing second album.” — NPR

"She is a gentle wanderer whose songs exude a sturdy self-assurance. Her delivery is as much British folk revival as anything, but her band’s desolate twang is unmistakably country, and Knows Nothing is one of the best country-ish records of 2023’s first half." – Bandcamp

“Valazza is a keen observer, particularly of the natural world and its power to reframe and shape a complicated tangle of emotions.” — No Depression

“The deafening buzz that seems to be gathering around her is fully justified” — Holler

“A well-crafted set of psych-tinged country and folk-pop, combining acoustic and electric guitars, piano, pedal steel and more with her gentle vocals and bittersweet melodies.” — KEXP

“Her songs are wise, eccentric examinations of emotional restlessness, culminating in a bittersweet cover of Michael Hurley's 'Wildageeses.'" — UNCUT

“‘An album of subtly brilliant songs. This is sure to be one of the best country albums of the year” — Americana UK

RVA opener: Sequoia

https://sequoiamusic.bandcamp.com/

Saturday, June 8th, 2024

Doors 7:30PM | Starts 8:00PM

$15 ADV | $20 Day of Show