Kegley Lecture: "The Roanoke Valley in the 1950s" with Nelson Harris

Christ Lutheran Church 2011 Brandon Ave. SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24015

Be among the first to hear about Nelson Harris' new book, "The Roanoke Valley in the 1950s".

Former mayor and local historian Nelson Harris has followed up his work of the 1940s with an investigation into the area's history in the 1950s, which he will share as the final speaker before the Kegley Lecture Series' summer hiatus. The book, which is not officially released until July, has over 700 pages and 300 fascinating pictures to tell of life in the Valley at mid-century.

The book, which will retail for $74.99, will be available for $50 at the lecture, and all proceeds will benefit the Historical Society of Western Virginia.

Tuesday, May 28 at 7pm

$5/Free for HSWV members

History, Talks & Readings
