Beliveau Farm’s annual Lavender Festival returns for two weekends at the end of June & the beginning of July. Join us on our 165 acres of farmland overlooking the Blue Ridge Mountains amongst the Lavender fields in full bloom while you sip on wine and gluten free beer. Exclusive food and drink selections are available only during festival season, so be sure to take a bottle of lavender wine and a lavender cream pizza home while you can! Tents will line the hillside with a large selection of local vendors and small businesses to provide you with a variety of shopping and exploration options. A souvenir glass is included with your ticket price, which you will bring home as you cherish the memory of a gorgeous summer day on our breezy mountainside.

We are currently accepting vendor applications! Vendors may apply by emailing joycebeliveau@gmail.com to start the process.

Stay tuned for updates about when ticket sales go live so you don’t miss out on the opportunity to experience our beloved local tradition on the outskirts of Blacksburg!

12:00 PM 6:00 PM