× Expand Jefferson Center

In the new found sea of Trumpet Players in Contemporary Jazz, there are few who manage to stand out in the crowd with boldness and originality. Lin Rountree is one such player. With seven solo CD's to his credit yielding 17 top 20 Billboard singles (Including TWO #1 hits), as well as over 60 guest features on other artist's recordings, Lin has an innate ability to connect his music to his listener's soul.

The CD F L U I D // out now is Lin Rountree's fresh new post covid effort. The title suggests movement, without fixed shape and ability to yield easily to the outside pressure. That perfectly describes what can be found between the folds here. Already yielding a #1 Billboard single with the title track FLUID, this new set features all of the things that set Rountree apart from his peers; his bright concise tone and his love affair with the funk. Enlisting the help of top line producers, Grammy award winner Michael Broening and Chris "Big Dog" Davis, FLUID is a 10 song set that puts on full display the various sides and edges that are Mr. Rountree and he brings a host of A-List players to the party for support. Lindsey Webster, Selina Albright, Skinny Hightower, Gary Honor, Mel Brown, and Freddie Fox all lend their respective talents. FLUID will move you with its eb and flow and in through your ears, and to your heart, as fluid can do it will refresh your ears and hydrate your soul.

Lin began playing trumpet in Alexandria VA at just 11. He attended The Duke Ellington School in Washington, D.C. and was recruited into the music program at Florida A&M University where he performed with the famed Marching 100. Lin credits his abilities to practice, prepare and perform to the training he received at FAMU. Likewise the school is where he developed a deep appreciation for jazz and where he began studying its masters.

Lin cites Miles Davis, Quincy Jones, Freddie Hubbard, Woody Shaw and Tom Browne as huge influences styles. After graduation he found his home in Detroit, a city with a rich tradition in R&B, Soul and Jazz. Lin played in several Motown bands but quickly realized that trumpet players were not typical sidemen so he formed 'Up Close' which quickly became one of the most sought after bands in the city.

A chance encounter with accomplished producers, Dana Davis and Billy Meadows led to 'Groovetree' and 'Sumthin' Good', both of which propelled Lin into the new generation of instrumental soloists as an innovative composer/recording artist. Both projects garnered chart topping singles.

2011 saw Lin Rountree on the top 30 Billboard Smooth Jazz Chart four times with singles from 'Soul-Tree, The Soul-Jazz Experience' and in 2012, Lin appeared in the hit film 'Sparkle' starring Whitney Houston which boosted his international profile. A 2013 headline show at the Dubai International Jazz Festival was next, hence his subsequent signing to Trippin 'N' Rhythm Records and the release of �??Serendipitous' and four more titles to date which 2 Billboard #1 singles "Pass The Groove" and "Fluid."

Lin has played and recorded with music's elite including George Duke, Marcus Miller, Darren Rahn, U-Nam, Elan Trotman, Tim Bowman, Kem, and Dwele among others.

*A $5.00 box office processing fee will be applied to each ticket.