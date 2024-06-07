Manufactured: An Exploration of the Modern Landscape
Alexander Heath Contemporary Gallery 109 Campbell Ave SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
David Christian Rehor and Amy McCuen-Rehor
Art exhibition of combined photography and mixed media artworks by David Christian Rehor and Amy McCuen-Rehor
The dynamic combination of artwork by photographer David Rehor and mixed media artist Amy McCuen-Rehor is impactful and diverse, immersing the viewer through a multimedia experience. A show not to be missed as it addresses the current theme of connectivity to our environment. All work is for sale, including exclusive limited edition signed prints and signed miniature sculptures.