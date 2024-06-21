Meals on Wheels Fundraiser: Let's Give Lunch

× Expand Local Office on Aging Local Office on Aging's Let's Give Lunch fundraiser to benefit Meals on Wheels and Nutrition Services

The Local Office on Aging’s annual fundraiser for Meals on Wheels and nutrition services, Let’s GIVE Lunch is a chance for you to buy lunch AND give lunch to hungry seniors in our community. Each boxed lunch purchased gives you a gourmet deli meal while also giving to Meals on Wheels and Nutrition Services for older adults in our community. Boxed lunches are $20 each and can be delivered or picked up on June 21 at North Roanoke Baptist Church. Raffle chances are just $1!