Meals on Wheels Fundraiser: Let's Give Lunch

The Local Office on Aging’s annual fundraiser for Meals on Wheels and nutrition services, Let’s GIVE Lunch is a chance for you to buy lunch AND give lunch to hungry seniors in our community. Each boxed lunch purchased gives you a gourmet deli meal while also giving to Meals on Wheels and Nutrition Services for older adults in our community. Boxed lunches are $20 each and can be delivered or picked up on June 21 at North Roanoke Baptist Church. Raffle chances are just $1!

