Mingle at the Market w/ Five Dollar Shake

to

Vinton Farmers Market 204 West Lee Avenue, Vinton, Virginia 24179

Mingle at the Market Summer Concert Series is BACK!! and so is FIVE DOLLAR SHAKE

$7 admission fee kids under 12 FREE

No outside drinks or food

No pets

Bring your own seating

ID Required

Come hungry Top Dawg Food Truck will be on site

https://www.facebook.com/…/7772374…/user/61551594094447/

https://www.facebook.com/FDShake

Info

Vinton Farmers Market 204 West Lee Avenue, Vinton, Virginia 24179
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
540.343.1364
to
Google Calendar - Mingle at the Market w/ Five Dollar Shake - 2024-07-13 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mingle at the Market w/ Five Dollar Shake - 2024-07-13 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mingle at the Market w/ Five Dollar Shake - 2024-07-13 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mingle at the Market w/ Five Dollar Shake - 2024-07-13 19:00:00 ical