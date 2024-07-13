Mingle at the Market w/ Five Dollar Shake
to
Vinton Farmers Market 204 West Lee Avenue, Vinton, Virginia 24179
Mingle at the Market Summer Concert Series is BACK!! and so is FIVE DOLLAR SHAKE
$7 admission fee kids under 12 FREE
No outside drinks or food
No pets
Bring your own seating
ID Required
Come hungry Top Dawg Food Truck will be on site
