Mingle at the Market w/ Five Dollar Shake

Mingle at the Market Summer Concert Series is BACK!! and so is FIVE DOLLAR SHAKE

$7 admission fee kids under 12 FREE

No outside drinks or food

No pets

Bring your own seating

ID Required

Come hungry Top Dawg Food Truck will be on site

https://www.facebook.com/…/7772374…/user/61551594094447/

https://www.facebook.com/FDShake