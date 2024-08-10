Mingle at the Market w/ Eric Wayne Band & Karlee Raye
to
Vinton Farmers Market 204 West Lee Avenue, Vinton, Virginia 24179
Mingle at the Market Summer Concert Series is bringing some great music to your town!!! This week’s music is Eric Wayne Band and Karlee Rea!! What a combo this will be!!!
https://www.facebook.com/KarleeRayeMusic
https://www.facebook.com/EricWayneBand
$7 admission fee kids under 12 FREE
No outside drinks or food
No pets
Bring your own seating
ID Required
Come hungry Mountain Grille will be site with their amazing menu that will make your mouth water !!! https://www.facebook.com/usandmg
Info
