Mingle at the Market w/ Eric Wayne Band & Karlee Raye

Mingle at the Market Summer Concert Series is bringing some great music to your town!!! This week’s music is Eric Wayne Band and Karlee Rea!! What a combo this will be!!!

https://www.facebook.com/KarleeRayeMusic

https://www.facebook.com/EricWayneBand

$7 admission fee kids under 12 FREE

No outside drinks or food

No pets

Bring your own seating

ID Required

Come hungry Mountain Grille will be site with their amazing menu that will make your mouth water !!! https://www.facebook.com/usandmg