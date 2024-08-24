Mingle at the Market w/ Five Shades of Gray

Vinton Farmers Market 204 West Lee Avenue, Vinton, Virginia 24179

Mingle at the Market welcomes 5 Shades back to our stage!!

$7 admission fee kids under 12 FREE

No outside drinks or food

No pets

Bring your own seating

ID Required

And we are excited to welcome new to our line up Copper Dog & Co Food Truck

https://www.facebook.com/fiveshadesofgray

https://www.facebook.com/copper.dog.and.co

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
540.343.1364
