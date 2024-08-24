Mingle at the Market w/ Five Shades of Gray
to
Vinton Farmers Market 204 West Lee Avenue, Vinton, Virginia 24179
Mingle at the Market welcomes 5 Shades back to our stage!!
$7 admission fee kids under 12 FREE
No outside drinks or food
No pets
Bring your own seating
ID Required
And we are excited to welcome new to our line up Copper Dog & Co Food Truck
https://www.facebook.com/fiveshadesofgray
Info
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs