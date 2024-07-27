Mingle at the Market w/ SOLACOUSTIX & Justin & Lindsey Prillaman

Mingle at the Market Summer Concert Series is BACK!! and new to our Farmer’s Market Stage is Solacoustix with opening act Justin and Lindsey Prillaman

$7 admission fee kids under 12 FREE

No outside drinks or food

No pets

Bring your own seating

ID Required

Come hungry Mountain Grille will be there with their famous Butter Burger and MUCH more

https://www.facebook.com/usandmg

https://www.facebook.com/justinprillaman

https://www.facebook.com/lyndsaybella.prillaman