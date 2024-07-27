Mingle at the Market w/ SOLACOUSTIX & Justin & Lindsey Prillaman
Vinton Farmers Market 204 West Lee Avenue, Vinton, Virginia 24179
Mingle at the Market Summer Concert Series is BACK!! and new to our Farmer’s Market Stage is Solacoustix with opening act Justin and Lindsey Prillaman
$7 admission fee kids under 12 FREE
No outside drinks or food
No pets
Bring your own seating
ID Required
Come hungry Mountain Grille will be there with their famous Butter Burger and MUCH more
