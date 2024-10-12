Miss Roanoke Valley Pageant

The Dumas Center for Artistic and Cultural Development 108 Henry Street NW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

The 2025 Miss Roanoke Valley will be crowned on Saturday, October 12 at 7 pm at the Dumas Center. This event is a preliminary to Miss Virginia and Miss America. Young ladies will be competing for the titles of Miss Roanoke Valley and Miss Teen Roanoke Valley. There will also be younger girls crowned Miss Roanoke Valley Little Sisters.

