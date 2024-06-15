Monster Flea Market

× Expand Berglund Center

Berglund Center invites you to experience the biggest flea market in Roanoke at Monster Flea on June 15th!

This event will have over 200 vendors that will be selling many different types of items. These items range from gently used to brand new. Get ready to score some amazing deals on one-of-a-kind items!

This event offers free admission and free parking! To purchase a vendor spot, CLICK HERE!

Event Details: