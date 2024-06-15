Monster Flea Market
Berglund Special Events Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
×
Berglund Center
Berglund Center invites you to experience the biggest flea market in Roanoke at Monster Flea on June 15th!
This event will have over 200 vendors that will be selling many different types of items. These items range from gently used to brand new. Get ready to score some amazing deals on one-of-a-kind items!
This event offers free admission and free parking! To purchase a vendor spot, CLICK HERE!
Event Details:
- Event: June 15th, 2024 | Berglund Special Events Center
- Time: 7:00am
Info
Berglund Special Events Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Festivals & Fairs, This & That