Mopars in the Valley

to

Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153

Gates open at 8 A.M. Registration open until Noon. Judging begins at 10 A.M.

Music by: DJ Eugene 'Lone Wolf' Windsor

Open to all Mopar and Mopar Heritage Vehicles. Free to Spectate and park.

Pre-registration is $20, Day of Show is $30 Cash. Benefits St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and local charities.

Vendors are requested to register by August 1st, 2024.

RAIN DATE Sunday, September 1st.

Info

Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153
Festivals & Fairs
540-793-4234
to
Google Calendar - Mopars in the Valley - 2024-08-31 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mopars in the Valley - 2024-08-31 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mopars in the Valley - 2024-08-31 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mopars in the Valley - 2024-08-31 10:00:00 ical