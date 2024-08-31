Mopars in the Valley
to
Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153
Gates open at 8 A.M. Registration open until Noon. Judging begins at 10 A.M.
Music by: DJ Eugene 'Lone Wolf' Windsor
Open to all Mopar and Mopar Heritage Vehicles. Free to Spectate and park.
Pre-registration is $20, Day of Show is $30 Cash. Benefits St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and local charities.
Vendors are requested to register by August 1st, 2024.
RAIN DATE Sunday, September 1st.
Info
