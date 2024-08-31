Mopars in the Valley

Gates open at 8 A.M. Registration open until Noon. Judging begins at 10 A.M.

Music by: DJ Eugene 'Lone Wolf' Windsor

Open to all Mopar and Mopar Heritage Vehicles. Free to Spectate and park.

Pre-registration is $20, Day of Show is $30 Cash. Benefits St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and local charities.

Vendors are requested to register by August 1st, 2024.

RAIN DATE Sunday, September 1st.