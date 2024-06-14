Movies in the Park: The Super Mario Bros. Movie

× Expand City of Salem Movies in the Park June 14

Bring a blanket and chairs and enjoy a movie under the stars! Gates open at 7:00 p.m., the movie starts at dusk. Admission is FREE. Free popcorn will be available and the Kiwanis concession stand will be open for business as well

Movie: The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Time: Gates open at 7:00 p.m. Movies start at dusk (around 8:30 p.m.) unless otherwise specified

Location: Kiwanis Field (731 Indiana St.)

Sponsored by: InFirst Federal Credit Union